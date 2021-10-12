Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $343,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,770,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,013,534. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -848.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

