Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 363,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after buying an additional 56,654 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 358,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 101,181 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 131,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWA opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

