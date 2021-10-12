SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 17,509 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 175.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $353,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 23,536 shares valued at $1,325,933. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Truist lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.