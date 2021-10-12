SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Syneos Health by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,531,000 after acquiring an additional 993,476 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,787,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,752,000 after purchasing an additional 776,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 217,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,785,000 after purchasing an additional 212,171 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,194 shares of company stock worth $4,041,882 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.21.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

