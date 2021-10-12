SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 2,239 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 255.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $690.92 on Tuesday. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $345.19 and a 1-year high of $703.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $654.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.