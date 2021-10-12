SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 817.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

VST stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

