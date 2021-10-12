SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

LYB opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average is $102.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

