SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 356,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 329.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,350.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 594.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 159,320 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the first quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the first quarter worth $513,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $210.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 4.74.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 240.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

