Shell Asset Management Co. Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PPD were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of PPD by 370.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 226,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 178,669 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,284,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PPD by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 772,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,591,000 after purchasing an additional 105,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

