Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $59,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $5,340,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000.

NYSE BAMR opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

