Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $59,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $68,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $143,000.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

