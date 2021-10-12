Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 63.8% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,230,000 after acquiring an additional 76,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.69. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $102.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The business had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.