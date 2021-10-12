Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases Shares of 709 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,511 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $45,333,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,044,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,666,000. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion and a PE ratio of 110.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $7,130,712.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 98,344 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $5,778,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 738,717 shares of company stock valued at $44,519,673 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

