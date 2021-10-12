Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 241 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 41.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $88.98 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

