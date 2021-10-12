Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Grows By 1,150.0%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TGOPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.83 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $8.71 price target on 3i Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Shares of TGOPY traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.13. 219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

