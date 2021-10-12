Short Interest in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Rises By 633.3%

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 40,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 858,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after buying an additional 69,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.96. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $51.79.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.