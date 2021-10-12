Short Interest in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Declines By 93.2%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the September 15th total of 741,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTSS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,752. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. Datasea has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Datasea as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

