Short Interest in FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Declines By 95.7%

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the September 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FARYF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,009. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. FAR has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

About FAR

FAR Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and development company, with assets in West Africa, East Africa and Australia. Its portfolio includes Senegal and Guinea-Bissau in West Africa; and Kenya in East Africa. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

