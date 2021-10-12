Short Interest in Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Declines By 82.6%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BOSSY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $757.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOSSY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

