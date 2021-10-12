Short Interest in MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Declines By 92.8%

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the September 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,947,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MSRT remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,998,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,353. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. MassRoots has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

Get MassRoots alerts:

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.