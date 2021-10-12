Short Interest in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Rises By 5,035.7%

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 5,035.7% from the September 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 836,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $6.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 389.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter worth $70,000.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

