Short Interest in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Declines By 92.1%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the September 15th total of 236,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,512. PainReform has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PainReform in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PainReform in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PainReform by 22.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PainReform by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 347,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PainReform in the first quarter valued at about $3,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

