Short Interest in Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Drops By 81.7%

Oct 12th, 2021

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,100 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the September 15th total of 1,216,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,469,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PENMF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. 141,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,617. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 million, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.01. Peninsula Energy has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

