Short Interest in Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Drops By 81.7%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,100 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the September 15th total of 1,216,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,469,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PENMF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. 141,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,617. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 million, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.01. Peninsula Energy has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Get Peninsula Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.