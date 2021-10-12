Short Interest in Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Declines By 90.5%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REEMF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 329,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. Rare Element Resources has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $256.75 million, a PE ratio of -61.50 and a beta of -0.81.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

