Short Interest in SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Expands By 2,850.0%

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 2,850.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $551,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,395. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $48.58.

