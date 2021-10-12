Short Interest in Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Rises By 700.0%

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SBSAA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. 1,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.20. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75.

Get Spanish Broadcasting System alerts:

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.