Short Interest in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Drops By 83.4%

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the September 15th total of 664,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 687,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 43,071 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HNDL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. 2,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,516. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

