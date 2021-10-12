Short Interest in Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Declines By 96.2%

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the September 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,050. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.
Read More: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.