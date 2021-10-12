Short Interest in Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Declines By 96.2%

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the September 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,050. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCMWY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swisscom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

