Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Decreases By 87.6%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the September 15th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UUU traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,402. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 million, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.88.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

