Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIEGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SIEGY opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $63.52 and a one year high of $88.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.61. The company has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.