Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIEGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of SIEGY opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $63.52 and a one year high of $88.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.61. The company has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
