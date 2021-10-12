Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,929 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,656,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,253,000 after purchasing an additional 430,292 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,284,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average is $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

