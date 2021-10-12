Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 986.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,955 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

