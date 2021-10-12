Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.44 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,811,000 after acquiring an additional 272,886 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 278.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 174,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 128,026 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 315,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 74.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 342,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 146,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $77.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.