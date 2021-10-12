Sigma Planning Corp Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,495,000 after acquiring an additional 893,913 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $224.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.