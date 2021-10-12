Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,544 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after buying an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,582,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,628 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,730,000 after purchasing an additional 866,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,840,000 after buying an additional 392,206 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 996,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,443,000 after buying an additional 118,024 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $292.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.36. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $220.25 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

