Signature Bank to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $4.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a report released on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Shares of SBNY opened at $295.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.44. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $307.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

