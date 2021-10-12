Simplex Trading LLC Sells 37,331 Shares of Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX)

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its position in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,331 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.08% of Global X Cannabis ETF worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth $82,000.

NASDAQ POTX opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.

