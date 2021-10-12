Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of SBGI traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,736. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

