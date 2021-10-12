Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) & EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Financial Survey

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A EyePoint Pharmaceuticals $34.44 million 8.50 -$45.39 million ($3.47) -2.93

Singular Genomics Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Singular Genomics Systems and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Singular Genomics Systems presently has a consensus price target of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 147.42%. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $17.63, indicating a potential upside of 73.13%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A EyePoint Pharmaceuticals -106.12% -65.39% -30.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.