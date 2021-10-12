Siren Large Cap Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPQQ) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Siren Large Cap Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPQQ) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.36. Approximately 658 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.73.

