SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) vs. Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Critical Analysis

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SkyWest and Frontier Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SkyWest
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3.33
|Frontier Group
|0
|1
|10
|0
|2.91
Institutional and Insider Ownership
86.3% of SkyWest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Frontier Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of SkyWest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares SkyWest and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SkyWest
|3.80%
|3.89%
|1.24%
|Frontier Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares SkyWest and Frontier Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SkyWest
|$2.13 billion
|1.21
|-$8.52 million
|($0.17)
|-301.47
|Frontier Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Frontier Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SkyWest.
Summary
SkyWest beats Frontier Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About SkyWest
SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
