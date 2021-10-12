Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will report sales of $222.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $932.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $932.24 million to $933.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 64.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 180,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHC opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.