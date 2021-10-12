South32 (LON:S32) PT Raised to GBX 200

South32 (LON:S32) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of South32 stock opened at GBX 198.80 ($2.60) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48. The firm has a market cap of £9.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.27. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198.80 ($2.60). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 170.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. South32’s payout ratio is presently -0.79%.

In other South32 news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of South32 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total value of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

