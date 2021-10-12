South32’s (SOUHY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SOUHY. Jefferies Financial Group raised South32 from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised South32 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Macquarie raised South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SOUHY stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.97. South32 has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. South32’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

