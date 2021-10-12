SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $396,528.00

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $396,528.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00060425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00122996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00077762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,682.49 or 0.99821767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.69 or 0.06223677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

