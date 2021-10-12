SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 20,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 638,494 shares.The stock last traded at $39.99 and had previously closed at $39.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $314,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 766.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after buying an additional 400,072 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at $161,000.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

