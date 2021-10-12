SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Short Interest Update

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the September 15th total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTK. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

SportsTek Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,206. SportsTek Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.