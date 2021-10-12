SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Short Interest Update

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the September 15th total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SportsTek Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. 1,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,206. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69. SportsTek Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,580,000. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

