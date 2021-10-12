Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSAA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000.

NASDAQ:SSAA remained flat at $$9.79 on Tuesday. 1,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,486. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

