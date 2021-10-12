Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $9,248,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,390,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $996,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $5,893,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

SRNG traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. 5,204,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,149. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.